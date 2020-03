San Antonio Father, Daughter Go Viral for Their Version of Flip the Switch Challenge

While lots of duos have shared their version on the "Flip the Switch" challenge that's taken over the internet, one San Antonio man and his daughter have gone viral for their take.A Tuesday tweet from @carolinaaaaRose shows a TikTok video of a man and young girl standing in a bathroom with the intro to Drake's "Nonstop" playing in the background. Any person who's used social media in the past month knows what's coming. Or at least they should, given that dozens of pairs — even big names from Elizabeth Warren and Kate McKinnon to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez — have taken part in the challenge in which the people in the video switch outfits.While the SA father-daughter duo dance along to the song, the man is wearing a t-shirt that appears to have the Spurs logo from the Fiesta colors era, but a closer look reveals that his shirt says "Sucio" instead of "Spurs." The girl is wearing a coral spaghetti strap tank and black shorts.That is, until, Drake whispers "flipped, flipped."Then, the father and daughter switch outfits. And yes, the man is totally feeling himself in his tank top, panza hanging out and all.The video has already received 5.7 million views on Twitter alone.Lots of Twitter users commended the man for not holding back.Congrats to this sucio dad and his daughter for going viral.

Soon as I seen the shirt I knew they was from San Antonio https://t.co/28CanCRYPQ

Fathers do anything for their daughters and I live for it

I know my dad DID NOT just do that! 😩😂 pic.twitter.com/cCwSumAwRO

