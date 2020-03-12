Email
Thursday, March 12, 2020

San Antonio Father, Daughter Go Viral for Their Version of Flip the Switch Challenge

Posted By on Thu, Mar 12, 2020 at 1:31 PM

click to enlarge TWITTER / CAROLINAAAAROSE
  • Twitter / carolinaaaaRose
While lots of duos have shared their version on the "Flip the Switch" challenge that's taken over the internet, one San Antonio man and his daughter have gone viral for their take.

A Tuesday tweet from @carolinaaaaRose shows a TikTok video of a man and young girl standing in a bathroom with the intro to Drake's "Nonstop" playing in the background. Any person who's used social media in the past month knows what's coming. Or at least they should, given that dozens of pairs — even big names from Elizabeth Warren and Kate McKinnon to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez — have taken part in the challenge in which the people in the video switch outfits.

While the SA father-daughter duo dance along to the song, the man is wearing a t-shirt that appears to have the Spurs logo from the Fiesta colors era, but a closer look reveals that his shirt says "Sucio" instead of "Spurs." The girl is wearing a coral spaghetti strap tank and black shorts.

That is, until, Drake whispers "flipped, flipped."



Then, the father and daughter switch outfits. And yes, the man is totally feeling himself in his tank top, panza hanging out and all.

The video has already received 5.7 million views on Twitter alone.

Lots of Twitter users commended the man for not holding back. Congrats to this sucio dad and his daughter for going viral.

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


