Thursday, March 12, 2020
San Antonio Spurs Taking on D'Angelo Russell and the Minnesota Timberwolves
Posted
By M. Solis
on Thu, Mar 12, 2020 at 7:11 AM
click to enlarge
-
Spurs Sports & Entertainment
Since arriving in Minnesota via trade in February, Timberwolves point guard D’Angelo Russell has been putting up stellar numbers in points and assists. Russell joined NBA icons Allen Iverson and LeBron James as only the third player in the past 30 years to average 24-plus points and 8-plus assists in his first five games with a team. Currently on his fourth team in five seasons, Russell has looked comfortable in Minnesota, shouldering the offensive load as Karl-Anthony Towns recovers from a fractured wrist.
The Spurs are winless against the Timberwolves this season, dropping discouraging losses in Minnesota and on their home court.
A return to form from LaMarcus Aldridge, who was hampered by a shoulder strain earlier this month, could prove paramount to San Antonio’s diminishing playoff hopes. As the ides of March approach for the Spurs, every contest is critical.
$10-$1,661, Saturday, March 14, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5140, attcenter.com.
@ AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., March 14, 7:30 p.m.
Price:
$10-$1,661
Sports
Tags: Texas, San Antonio, Spurs, D’Angelo Russell, NBA, Minnesota Timberwolves, AT&T Center, LaMarcus Aldridge, Image
