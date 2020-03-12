San Antonio Spurs Taking on D’Angelo Russell and the Minnesota Timberwolves

Since arriving in Minnesota via trade in February, Timberwolves point guard D’Angelo Russell has been putting up stellar numbers in points and assists. Russell joined NBA icons Allen Iverson and LeBron James as only the third player in the past 30 years to average 24-plus points and 8-plus assists in his first five games with a team. Currently on his fourth team in five seasons, Russell has looked comfortable in Minnesota, shouldering the offensive load as Karl-Anthony Towns recovers from a fractured wrist.The Spurs are winless against the Timberwolves this season, dropping discouraging losses in Minnesota and on their home court.A return to form from LaMarcus Aldridge, who was hampered by a shoulder strain earlier this month, could prove paramount to San Antonio’s diminishing playoff hopes. As the ides of March approach for the Spurs, every contest is critical.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.