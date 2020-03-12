You Can Celebrate St. Patrick's Day on the River Walk with Two Different Parades

Each year for St. Patrick’s Day, the River Walk Association and Harp & Shamrock Society of Texas give us the chance to honor our green streak by dyeing the San Antonio River and hosting a spate of Irish-ish festivities. Family-friendly activities include a Passport to Ireland experience, Irish-inspired food, Celtic music and dance performances and — for adults only — the requisite green beer.New this year, dog lovers can put some clover on their rover for the Lucky Dog Parade and Costume Contest Saturday afternoon. Sunday’s events include the chance to experience the glory of the potato at a tater-tot eating contest followed by a floating river parade of 14 barges chock full of everything emerald.Anyone interested in seeing the river’s transformation into brilliant green for the festivities can visit Saturday, Sunday or Tuesday afternoon, when dye is mixed into the water accompanied by bagpipe music and sloshed revelers embarking from Mad Dogs British Pub.

