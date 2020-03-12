Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

You Can Celebrate St. Patrick's Day on the River Walk with Two Different Parades

Posted By on Wed, Mar 11, 2020 at 12:02 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE SAN ANTONIO RIVER WALK ASSOCIATION
  • Courtesy of the San Antonio River Walk Association
Each year for St. Patrick’s Day, the River Walk Association and Harp & Shamrock Society of Texas give us the chance to honor our green streak by dyeing the San Antonio River and hosting a spate of Irish-ish festivities. Family-friendly activities include a Passport to Ireland experience, Irish-inspired food, Celtic music and dance performances and — for adults only — the requisite green beer.

New this year, dog lovers can put some clover on their rover for the Lucky Dog Parade and Costume Contest Saturday afternoon. Sunday’s events include the chance to experience the glory of the potato at a tater-tot eating contest followed by a floating river parade of 14 barges chock full of everything emerald.

Anyone interested in seeing the river’s transformation into brilliant green for the festivities can visit Saturday, Sunday or Tuesday afternoon, when dye is mixed into the water accompanied by bagpipe music and sloshed revelers embarking from Mad Dogs British Pub.

Free, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 14, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 15, Arneson River Theatre, 418 Villita St., (210) 227 4262, thesanantonioriverwalk.com.
Event Details St. Patrick’s Day Festival
@ Arneson River Theatre
418 Villita St
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., March 14, 12-8 p.m. and Sun., March 15, 12-6 p.m.
Price: Free
St. Patrick's Day, Free and Special Events
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Arts Commission Declines to Rule on Censored Artwork, Kicks Decision Back to City Read More

  2. Esteemed Comedian D. L. Hughley Ready to Make San Antonio Laugh with a Full Weekend of Shows Read More

  3. Genius Comedian Ali Wong Performing Two Shows at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre Read More

  4. San Antonio Man to Appear in New Bachelor Spinoff Show About Musicians Looking for Love Read More

  5. Finnish Comedian Ismo Taking the Stage at Laugh Out Loud for One Night Only Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation