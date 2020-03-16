Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 16, 2020

San Antonio Native Pendleton Ward's New Netflix Series The Midnight Gospel Gets Its First Trailer

Posted By on Mon, Mar 16, 2020 at 3:09 PM

click image YOUTUBE / NETFLIX
  • YouTube / Netflix
Looking for a pandemic panacea?

Although it's suspended all of its current productions, Netflix has given us the first whiff of some content it's got locked and loaded for a forthcoming release.

On Monday, the streaming giant dropped a trailer for The Midnight Gospel, the latest animated series from San Antonio native and Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward.

A "psychocosmic adventure" that adapts interviews from comedian Duncan Trussell's podcast The Duncan Trussell Family Hour, The Midnight Gospel promises to skew a bit more Rick and Morty than Adventure Time.



The new teaser opens with scenes featuring a brilliantly colorful, science fiction wonderland overlaid with a pensive voiceover by Trussell: "I stare out at this majestic scene... Here we see the cycle of life. There are beautiful, wondrous worlds full of intelligent beings with stories to tell."

"And I'm gonna interview them and put my interviews online and make a bunch of money, so suck my dick!"

The trailer then devolves into a series of clips of gonzo violence and other wild antics. Honestly, we'd expect nothing less from Ward.


The Midnight Gospel will premiere on Netflix on April 20.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Father, Daughter Go Viral for Their Version of Flip the Switch Challenge Read More

  2. Every San Antonio Event Canceled or Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic Read More

  3. Fiesta Postponed Due to Coronavirus, San Antonio Festival Rescheduled to November Read More

  4. While the Rest of the World Shuts Down Due to Coronavirus, Big Brother is Casting in San Antonio Read More

  5. The Public Theater Announces Major Shifts in Production Schedule Due to Coronavirus Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation