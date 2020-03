San Antonio Native Pendleton Ward's New Netflix Series The Midnight Gospel Gets Its First Trailer

Looking for a pandemic panacea?Although it's suspended all of its current productions, Netflix has given us the first whiff of some content it's got locked and loaded for a forthcoming release.On Monday, the streaming giant dropped a trailer for, the latest animated series from San Antonio native andcreator Pendleton Ward.A "psychocosmic adventure" that adapts interviews from comedian Duncan Trussell's podcastpromises to skew a bit morethanThe new teaser opens with scenes featuring a brilliantly colorful, science fiction wonderland overlaid with a pensive voiceover by Trussell: "I stare out at this majestic scene... Here we see the cycle of life. There are beautiful, wondrous worlds full of intelligent beings with stories to tell.""And I'm gonna interview them and put my interviews online and make a bunch of money, so suck my dick!"The trailer then devolves into a series of clips of gonzo violence and other wild antics. Honestly, we'd expect nothing less from Ward.will premiere on Netflix on April 20.

