San Antonio Artist's Cars Vandalized and Set On Fire

Apparently arsonists aren't self-isolating right now.At around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, San Antonio-based artist Jeremiah Teutsch was given something new to stress out about during the coronavirus pandemic when he discovered that his van had been set alight.The perpetrators also tagged his other vehicle — a Saturn — with green spray paint and attempted to set it on fire as well. That vehicle didn't catch.Teutsch, whose work has graced a number ofcovers, said a neighbor woke him up to alert him to the blaze, which by then had consumed the van.The San Antonio Fire Department responded quickly and were able to put out the flames. No one was injured.

