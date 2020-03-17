Email
Tuesday, March 17, 2020

San Antonio Artist's Cars Vandalized and Set On Fire

Posted By on Tue, Mar 17, 2020 at 12:15 PM

click to enlarge JEREMIAH TEUTSCH
  • Jeremiah Teutsch
Apparently arsonists aren't self-isolating right now.

At around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, San Antonio-based artist Jeremiah Teutsch was given something new to stress out about during the coronavirus pandemic when he discovered that his van had been set alight.

The perpetrators also tagged his other vehicle — a Saturn —  with green spray paint and attempted to set it on fire as well. That vehicle didn't catch.

Teutsch, whose work has graced a number of Current covers, said a neighbor woke him up to alert him to the blaze, which by then had consumed the van.



The San Antonio Fire Department responded quickly and were able to put out the flames. No one was injured.

