Wednesday, March 18, 2020

San Antonio Spurs Will Pay Part-Time Staff During the Pandemic Shutdown

Posted By on Wed, Mar 18, 2020 at 9:17 AM

The San Antonio Spurs are taking care of their own in this trying time.

On Monday, Spurs Sports & Entertainment announced it's launched a $500,000 fund to pay its part-time employees through the remainder of the Spurs and Rampage seasons.

“As San Antonio feels the ripple effects of the difficult decisions we have all had to make because of this global pandemic, we know that few will feel this more than the members of our community who rely on hourly and part-time employment to take care of their families," Spurs Sports & Entertainment Chairman Peter J. Holt said in a statement.

“Spurs Sports & Entertainment is a values-based organization, and taking care of our entire staff — both full time and part time — was never a question of ‘if,’ but of ‘how.’ I’m pleased to say that after spending the last few days examining every option together, our leadership team has found a way to ensure that these invaluable members of the SS&E Family will be provided for.”



We love to see it.

