San Antonio's Fiesta Cornyation Announces New Dates for November

As soon as they saw that the Battle of the Flowers Parade
had nabbed a new date, Cornyation said, "Hold my beer!"
The beloved send-up of the fancy-schmancy Coronation of the Queen of the Order of the Alamo has announced its rescheduled dates for the postponed Fiesta 2020 festivities in November: three days of performances at the Empire Theatre from November 10-12.
"We are proud to announce and look forward to putting on six amazing, sold-out shows this coming November 10, 11 and 12. We also anticipate being back on schedule with an all new production a few short months away in April, Fiesta 2021," Fiesta Cornyation President Thomas McKenzie said in a statement.
"Thanks for your continued support of Cornyation and its local charities. Viva Fiesta."
