San Antonio Arts Organizations Compile Resources for Artists During the Coronavirus Pandemic

People of all stripes across San Antonio are taking a major financial hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even theisn’t immune.However, the art community is no stranger to struggle — and creative solutions. After many galleries, shops, events and other art spaces made the difficult decision to shutter for the foreseeable future, some of our friendly neighborhood creatives looked for ways to do some social good while social distancing.We’re compiling a list of resources here, and will continue to update as more information comes our way.As one of the major beating hearts in our art community, it’s only natural that Blue Star Contemporary would quickly put together a comprehensive list of resources for artists during this uncertain time. Visit their Shelter-In-Place page for anything from information on disaster compensation to virtual tours of art spaces.If anyone is accustomed to tirelessly supporting the arts, it’s the folks at Unfiltered. They are an unrelenting source of information and applause for artists, their spaces and their events here in San Antonio. Now they’re at it again with a digital gallery of exhibitions that were affected by COVID-19-related closures, to which local artists and organizations can submit their shows. Unfiltered has also made an extensive list of resources for artists in need.If you have or know of any other resources for artists that are affected by the coronavirus pandemic, please email kmnelson@sacurrent.com

