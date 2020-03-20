Email
Friday, March 20, 2020

The Big Give San Antonio Converts to an Emergency Relief Fund to Help Nonprofits Cope with the Coronavirus Pandemic

Posted By on Fri, Mar 20, 2020 at 2:50 PM

Make-A-Wish Central and South Texas is one of the many organizations listed on the Big Give's website
  • Twitter / MakeAWishCSTX
  • Make-A-Wish Central and South Texas is one of the many organizations listed on the Big Give's website
With its annual 24-hour fundraising marathon originally scheduled in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the Big Give San Antonio seemed down for the count.

But that couldn't be more wrong.

Instead of canceling the event and disappearing, the Nonprofit Council quickly pivoted. On Wednesday, the organization announced the Big Give Emergency Relief, a way for donors to provide emergency funding for nonprofits hurt by the ongoing pandemic.

Hundreds of organizations are listed on the Big Give's website for donors to choose from. The list can be narrowed down by category and location, and local nonprofits can be looked up directly by name.



The main Big Give event is still on for this year, too. It has been tentatively rescheduled for September 10.

According to its website, the Big Give has risen $144,528 from 260 donors as of press time. Way to step up, San Antonio.

