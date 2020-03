The Big Give San Antonio Converts to an Emergency Relief Fund to Help Nonprofits Cope with the Coronavirus Pandemic

With its annual 24-hour fundraising marathon originally scheduled in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the Big Give San Antonio seemed down for the count.But that couldn't be more wrong.Instead of canceling the event and disappearing, the Nonprofit Council quickly pivoted. On Wednesday, the organization announced the Big Give Emergency Relief, a way for donors to provide emergency funding for nonprofits hurt by the ongoing pandemic.Hundreds of organizations are listed on the Big Give's website for donors to choose from. The list can be narrowed down by category and location, and local nonprofits can be looked up directly by name.The main Big Give event is still on for this year, too. It has been tentatively rescheduled for September 10.According to its website , the Big Give has risen $144,528 from 260 donors as of press time. Way to step up, San Antonio.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.