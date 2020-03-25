San Antonio Performer Will Appear Friday in Digital Drag Live-Streamed Showcase

click to enlarge
Digital Drag: An Online Drag Show
-
Julian P. Ledezma
-
San Antonio drag performer Paradox Rei's look is inspired by anime and cosplay.
, which we wrote about last week
, is returning to the web Friday, March 27 with San Antonio's Paradox Rei among the performers.
Organized and hosted by Dragula
Season 2 winner Biqtch Puddiń and producer Megna, the live-streamed project is a way for drag queens to make up lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced many to cancel performances and tours.
The show is available through online platform Twitch at twitch.tv/biqtchpuddin
.
Last week, the show boasted huge names from the drag world, including RuPaul’s Drag Race
stalwart Alaska Thunderfuck and Dragula
’s Louisianna Purchas. It racked up more than 10,000 viewers.
This week, Jinkx Monsoon who won season five of RuPaul’s Drag Race
and Vander Von Odd who won season one of Dragula
will perform, along with other national and international acts.
After the initial show, the producers put up a link for drag performers to submit for performing slots. Paradox Rei was the only one from San Antonio selected and one of only two from Texas.
Born Hayley Thuline, the non-binary drag artist graced the cover of the Current
in 2017 for a story on San Antonio's alternative drag scene. Thuline's visually stunning take on cosplay- and anime-inspired monster drag has been making a stir across South Texas.
By day, Thuline works as a support rep for Turbo Tax, but took a cut in hours during the pandemic.
“I am very honored by the opportunity,” Thuline said. “I’m just really stoked to be able to work with a really great group of people. It’s just ridiculous the level of talent across the country as well as internationally doing this, and I think to myself ‘I’m in this!’”
The organizers are requesting a $10 donation to view event. Each performer's Venmo, Paypal and other money-transfer accounts will be displayed during their performances to encourage tipping.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.