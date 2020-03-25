Email
Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Virtual Sureality: How to Get Your Eyes on New Art Online

Posted By on Wed, Mar 25, 2020 at 3:10 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF BRICK GALLERY
  • Courtesy of Brick Gallery
First Friday and Second Saturday won’t be happening for the foreseeable future, but thankfully, we can still inundate ourselves with new art. We’ve rounded up a few ways to celebrate contemporary art in San Antonio from the comfort of our couches.

San Antonio-based art publication Unfiltered SA has launched an online gallery to showcase local exhibitions. Offerings include Rachel Comminos’ “Connection/True Affection,” Fernando Andrade’s “Transition: Line and Color” and Mira Hnatyshyn’s “Every Girl Wants to be Queen.” unfilteredsa.com.

Ruiz-Healy Art is hosting an online-only exhibition opening for “More Than Words: Text Based Artworks II” that will go live on its website, Artsy, Instagram and Facebook on Wednesday, March 25. The exhibition features work by San Antonio luminaries including Ethel Shipton, Nate Cassie and the late Katie Pell. ruizhealyart.com.

Blue Star Contemporary’s Open Studios video series lets us hear directly from the artists themselves. The nine entries in the series feature local artists featured in exhibitions at Blue Star Contemporary, including Joey Fauerso, Chris Sauter, Jenelle Esparza and Leigh Anne Lester. bluestarcontemporary.org.



Texas-centric art publication Glasstire has launched a “Five-Minute Tours” video series in which galleries across the state provide virtual walk-throughs of the exhibitions on display. glasstire.com.

