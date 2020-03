Texas Comic Jay Whitecotton Posts New Special on YouTube for Free So You Can Laugh Through Quarantine

Jay Whitecotton, founder of San Antonio's Blind Tiger Comedy Club, recently returned from Austin to his hometown to film his new comedy specialBut instead of releasing it on subscriber-only Amazon Prime Video as originally planned, he uploaded it to YouTube free for anyone to enjoy while stuck at home during quarantine.Whitecotton is accepting donations in return for laughs at venmo @whitecotton , and PayPal.Me/jaywhitecotton

