Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 26, 2020

Texas Comic Jay Whitecotton Posts New Special on YouTube for Free So You Can Laugh Through Quarantine

Posted By on Thu, Mar 26, 2020 at 7:52 AM

click image YOUTUBE / JAY WHITECOTTON
  • Youtube / Jay Whitecotton
Jay Whitecotton, founder of San Antonio's Blind Tiger Comedy Club, recently returned from Austin to his hometown to film his new comedy special Jazz Funeral.

But instead of releasing it on subscriber-only Amazon Prime Video as originally planned, he uploaded it to YouTube free for anyone to enjoy while stuck at home during quarantine.

Whitecotton is accepting donations in return for laughs at venmo @whitecotton, and PayPal.Me/jaywhitecotton.


Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Performer Will Appear Friday in Digital Drag Live-Streamed Showcase Read More

  2. City of San Antonio and Luminaria Foundation to Offer Grants to Artists During Coronavirus Shutdown Read More

  3. Reading in the Time of COVID-19: Eight Books to Kick the Coronavirus in Its Stupid Dick Read More

  4. Barack Obama Shouts Out San Antonio Author Shea Serrano for Making Coronavirus Donations to Strangers Read More

  5. 'Play It Again, Sam': San Antonio Musicians Stream Classical Music Reruns So We Can Listen at Home Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 25, 2020

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation