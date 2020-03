Contemporary Art Month Extends Deadline for CAMMIE Awards Consideration

Believe it or not, it's still Contemporary Art Month.The wave of event cancellations — and then a shelter in place order — brought on by the coronavirus pandemic turned CAM on its head this year. Exhibition openings were cancelled en masse, and the CAMMIE Awards, which were originally scheduled for March 27th, were converted to an online-only affair To accommodate the upheaval, CAM has officially extended the deadline for submissions for 2020 CAMMIE Award consideration. Photos and videos from exhibitions that took place during March can be now submitted until Friday, April 3.To ensure enough time for all projects to be considered, awards will be announced on April 10 on the CAM website as well as CAM's Instagram and Facebook pages.For award consideration, projects can be submitted to a shared Google Drive Folder by uploading images or a video named with the exhibition's title. CAM organizers have requested three images for a solo show, or one image representing each artist in a group exhibition.

