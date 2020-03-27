Pod People: San Antonio-based Podcasts That Can Help You While Away the Time in Quarantine

click to enlarge Courtesy of All My Hexes

There’s never been a better time to plug into free content. If cabin fever has you doing some impromptu remodeling or long-put-off yard work, podcasts make perfect companions. These local RSS feeds let us listen in on diverse San Antonians who at least sound like they’re all in the same room.is an actual-play tabletop gaming podcast that makes out-of-this-world horror feel very close to home — even eerily quaint at times. Listeners can join four quirky investigators as they role-play their way through weird happenings in the fictional oil-boom town of Hext, Texas — “the kind of town where you can blink and miss it if you’re driving down the highway.” Game master and writer Bernetta McFergus has been professionally running RPGs in San Antonio for years, but the idea for Hext came from her experience ghost hunting throughout South Texas. By using the Monster of the Week ruleset — which involves much fewer dice rolls than Dungeons & Dragons — the show feels less like a game and more like an improvised radio play. Right now, the Hext gang is releasing bonus weekly episodes of a previously Patreon-exclusive storyline while they get a virtual table set-up for their next adventure. New episodes drop Wednesdays and are available at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and other podcatchers. allmyhexes.simplecast.com.You know those twisted conversations you have with only your closest friends that end up being really funny in a way that can never see the light of day? Comedia A Go-Go members Larry Garza, Jess Castro and Regan Arevalos have done something like that every third Friday of the month in front of a live audience at Blind Tiger Comedy Club and recorded it. The result is Public Axis, a roundtable discussion podcast featuring guest comedians, filmmakers and various artists spinning out unfiltered thoughts on nerdtastic subjects in pop culture, video games, science news and nostalgia. Naturally, new recordings aren’t happening right now, but CAGG has yet to release a handful of their latest shows.It stands to reason that interesting people have interesting problems. That’s the premise of comedian Zach Dickson’s recently launched The Problem Attic, which he calls “the worst advice podcast ever.” At some point in each episode, Dickson asks his guests — mostly Texan comedians and other entertainment personalities — what’s wrong with them, which inevitably leads to copious tangents and first-hand accounts of bad decisions. Are lessons learned? Maybe. But as Dickson says: “It’s the problem attic, not an answer cellar.” Dickson has been releasing two episodes a week since February 5 and shows no signs of slowing, so this pod should make for perfect binging.If you’ve ever wanted insight into the world of stand-up, the Willful Ignorance Podcast lets you sink into a virtual couch and chill with some of the funniest people in Texas. Joshua Cabaza and George Anthony’s wide range of guest comic offer insights into the funny biz, and the two have worked together to bring even more laughs to the Lone Star State. Their video sketch collabs led them to found a recurring film competition Battle of the Sketches, in which they pit entries against each other in a live “Battle Royale” tour of U.S. cities, including a final round sponsored by Alamo Drafthouse in Austin. Their YouTube channel FMCW Studios also showcases a plethora of sketch comedy, including animated web series Blair and the Bear.