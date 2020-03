San Antonio Artist Creates Puro Pandemic Loteria

After Millennial Loteria's viral success, it's no surprise that someone thought to make a coronavirus version.While sheltering in place, San Antonio artist Rafael Gonzales Jr. created Pandemic Loteria, featuring cards like "La cabRona," "El Hoarder" and "El Homeskool." Since he started posting the cards on Instagram last week, he's already made 13, and shows no signs of slowing down.Gonzales isn't the only artist reacting to the pandemic with humor — this weekend, Colton Valentine updated his Cardi B mural to reference her COVID-19 Instagram story: “Shit is real!”Some additional Pandemic Loteria cards that show that this shit is indeed real include “La Mascara,” “La Botella” (of hand sanitizer), and “Las Lineas” that we've been standing in at the grocery store.We're sure it's only a matter of time before someone figures out how to play Pandemic Loteria on a Zoom call.

