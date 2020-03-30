Email
Monday, March 30, 2020

San Antonio Artist Creates Puro Pandemic Loteria

Posted By on Mon, Mar 30, 2020 at 3:42 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / PINCHE_RAF_ART
  • Instagram / pinche_raf_art
After Millennial Loteria's viral success, it's no surprise that someone thought to make a coronavirus version.

While sheltering in place, San Antonio artist Rafael Gonzales Jr. created Pandemic Loteria, featuring cards like "La cabRona," "El Hoarder" and "El Homeskool." Since he started posting the cards on Instagram last week, he's already made 13, and shows no signs of slowing down.


Gonzales isn't the only artist reacting to the pandemic with humor — this weekend, Colton Valentine updated his Cardi B mural to reference her COVID-19 Instagram story: “Shit is real!”

Some additional Pandemic Loteria cards that show that this shit is indeed real include “La Mascara,” “La Botella” (of hand sanitizer), and “Las Lineas” that we've been standing in at the grocery store.



We're sure it's only a matter of time before someone figures out how to play Pandemic Loteria on a Zoom call.

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

