Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Spotted Using H-E-B and Central Market Coffee Creamer

Posted By on Tue, Mar 31, 2020 at 12:14 PM

click image INSTAGRAM. / JVN
  • Instagram. / jvn
The nation is catching on to what San Antonians have known for ages — that H-E-B is the bomb. And celebs are getting in on the action too.

While the cast of feel-good Netflix series Queer Eye shelters in place in Austin, where they were filming the latest season of the show, grooming expert and ice-skating queen Jonathan Van Ness has been sharing daily coffee dances on Instagram stories to cheer up his followers.

click image INSTAGRAM. / JVN
  • Instagram. / jvn
Keen-eyed Texan fans quickly noticed that JVN is using H-E-B and Central Market brand coffee creamer, giving us yet another reason to love him.

We totally get it — who among us hasn't pranced through the kitchen with Central Market half-and-half in hand?



Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

