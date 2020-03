Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Spotted Using H-E-B and Central Market Coffee Creamer

The nation is catching on to what San Antonians have known for ages — that H-E-B is the bomb. And celebs are getting in on the action too.While the cast of feel-good Netflix seriesshelters in place in Austin, where they were filming the latest season of the show, grooming expert and ice-skating queen Jonathan Van Ness has been sharing daily coffee dances on Instagram stories to cheer up his followers.Keen-eyed Texan fans quickly noticed that JVN is using H-E-B and Central Market brand coffee creamer, giving us yet another reason to love him.We totally get it — who among us hasn't pranced through the kitchen with Central Market half-and-half in hand?

