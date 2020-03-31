Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Spotted Using H-E-B and Central Market Coffee Creamer
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Tue, Mar 31, 2020 at 12:14 PM
click image
The nation is catching on
to what San Antonians have known for ages — that H-E-B is the bomb. And celebs are getting in on the action too.
While the cast of feel-good Netflix series Queer Eye
shelters in place in Austin, where they were filming the latest season
of the show, grooming expert and ice-skating queen Jonathan Van Ness has been sharing daily coffee dances on Instagram stories to cheer up his followers.
click image
Keen-eyed Texan fans quickly noticed that JVN is using H-E-B and Central Market brand coffee creamer, giving us yet another reason to love him.
We totally get it — who among us hasn't pranced through the kitchen with Central Market half-and-half in hand?
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: Texas, San Antonio, Queer Eye, Netflix, Austin, Jonathan Van Ness, JVN, shelter in place, Central Market, H-E-B, grocery store, coffee creamer, coffee dance, Instagram, social media, Instagram stories, LGBTQ, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.