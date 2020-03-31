San Antonio Artist Tries to Quash Social Media Panic With New Pandemic-Themed Illustration
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Tue, Mar 31, 2020 at 9:51 AM
click image
-
Instagram / tattooedboy123
San Antonio graphic artist — and frequent Current
cover illustrator — Ray "Tattooed Boy" Scarborough has a message for anyone caught up in pandemic panic: "Don't ever give up hope."
As the Alamo City shelters in place to try to flatten the curve of coronavirus infections, we've had plenty of time to trawl social media and express our anxieties online.
After seeing a slew of poisonous posts, Scarborough shared an illustration on Instagram
of a menacing, suited skeleton drawing a mask up to the face of a panicked woman presumably scrolling through Twitter on her phone.
"Only you can prevent senseless negative posts! Don't ever give up hope," Scarborough wrote in the caption.
"Stay informed but try your best to not let fear take over your life!" he added. "I've seen these phrases word for word, and for the life of me, can't understand what purpose they serve. Stay safe, practice love, and always have PMA [Positive Mental Attitude]!"
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, art, local artist, pop art, meme, PMA, positive mental attitude, social media, coronavirus, pandemic, panic, stress, COVID-19, corona virus, covid 19, Instagram, Ray Tattoooed Boy, Ray Scarborough, pandemic art, negative posts, social media negativity, Image