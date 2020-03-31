Email
Tuesday, March 31, 2020

San Antonio's Kaleb Perez to Compete on Upcoming Episode of American Ninja Warrior Jr.

Posted By on Tue, Mar 31, 2020 at 12:29 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / KALEB_KP_PEREZ
  • Instagram / kaleb_kp_perez
TV viewers will get to watch a nimble San Antonio kid make his bid for American Ninja Warrior fame this week.

SA's Kaleb Perez will be featured on the next episode of the kid-themed spinoff of the obstacle course game show, which airs Friday at 5 p.m.

American Ninja Warrior Jr.'s obstacles include favorites seen on the original version of the show, including the Shrinking and Floating Steps, Spider Walls, Double Tilt Ladders, Flying Squirrel, Wingnuts and Skyhooks.

If Perez advances to the next round, he'll have a chance to crowned American Ninja Warrior Jr.'s champion in his age bracket.



Anyone concerned about the cheering crowds seen on the show likely needn't worry. It stands to reason that the series isn't filmed live amid the pandemic.


American Ninja Warrior Jr. airs on Universal Kids on Fridays at 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CST.

