San Antonio's Kaleb Perez to Compete on Upcoming Episode of American Ninja Warrior Jr.

TV viewers will get to watch a nimble San Antonio kid make his bid forfame this week.SA's Kaleb Perez will be featured on the next episode of the kid-themed spinoff of the obstacle course game show, which airs Friday at 5 p.m..'s obstacles include favorites seen on the original version of the show, including the Shrinking and Floating Steps, Spider Walls, Double Tilt Ladders, Flying Squirrel, Wingnuts and Skyhooks.If Perez advances to the next round, he'll have a chance to crowned's champion in his age bracket.Anyone concerned about the cheering crowds seen on the show likely needn't worry. It stands to reason that the series isn't filmed live amid the pandemic.airs on Universal Kids on Fridays at 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CST.

