San Antonio Zoo Pretends to Take Elephants To Brackenridge Park as April Fools' Day Prank

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
-
Elephants at the Kulen Forest Sanctuary
Just because a pandemic's on doesn't mean we can't have a bit of April Fools' Day fun.
In honor of the occasion, the San Antonio Zoo shared a news release and social media posts saying it had taken its elephants on a walkabout, throwing caution and quarantine to the wind, and let them swim at Brackenridge Park.
The zoo claimed in a statement that Lucky, Karen and Nicole — affectionately dubbed "the Golden Girls" — took a leisurely jaunt through the park. It even attached some plausible-looking photos sourced from the Kulen Forest Sanctuary
in Cambodia.
Of the imaginary outing, Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow said: “Colonel Brackenridge, who donated the parkland and zoo site to the City of San Antonio, had his own personal menagerie of exotic animals on display in the park long before the zoo was founded.
“Today we relived a bit of history by taking our Golden Girls: Lucky, Karen, and Nicole for a quick dip in the park, and while the park is mostly empty, a handful of visitors were able to watch the elephants frolic in the water.”
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
-
An elephant at the Kulen Forest Sanctuary
In reality, Lucky didn't get to make a break for it today. However, on Sunday, April 5, the zoo will celebrate her birthday with a virtual party broadcast at 11. a.m. on Facebook Live.
To help locals combat boredom and anxiety at home, the zoo has begun releasing
a steady stream of video programming on social media
and its website
.
It's also launched an emergency fund
to help pay for the care of its animals while it remains closed to the public.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.