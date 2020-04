KSAT, The Hill Fall for San Antonio Zoo's April Fools' Day Elephant Prank

Chalk one up to the San Antonio Zoo. Both local and national news outlets got taken in by its April Fool's Day joke.Unlike some publications we know , local TV outlet KSAT and national political site The Hill were briefly bamboozled by the zoo's fake press release, which announced that its three Asian elephants had taken a jaunt in Brackenridge Park and cooled off in the San Antonio River."We admit we fell for it for a few minutes, until President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo Tim Morrow reached out and clarified, saying the zoo has a history of April Fool’s jokes," KSAT's article now reads.Hey, happens to the best of us sometimes.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.