Thursday, April 2, 2020

KSAT, The Hill Fall for San Antonio Zoo's April Fools' Day Elephant Prank

Posted By on Thu, Apr 2, 2020 at 9:39 AM

click to enlarge An elephant at the Kulen Forest Sanctuary - COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO ZOO
  • Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
  • An elephant at the Kulen Forest Sanctuary
Chalk one up to the San Antonio Zoo. Both local and national news outlets got taken in by its April Fool's Day joke.

Unlike some publications we know, local TV outlet KSAT and national political site The Hill were briefly bamboozled by the zoo's fake press release, which announced that its three Asian elephants had taken a jaunt in Brackenridge Park and cooled off in the San Antonio River.

"We admit we fell for it for a few minutes, until President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo Tim Morrow reached out and clarified, saying the zoo has a history of April Fool’s jokes," KSAT's article now reads.

Hey, happens to the best of us sometimes.



Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

