Thursday, April 2, 2020
KSAT, The Hill Fall for San Antonio Zoo's April Fools' Day Elephant Prank
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Thu, Apr 2, 2020 at 9:39 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
-
An elephant at the Kulen Forest Sanctuary
Chalk one up to the San Antonio Zoo. Both local and national news outlets got taken in by its April Fool's Day joke.
Unlike some publications we know
, local TV outlet KSAT
and national political site The Hill
were briefly bamboozled by the zoo's fake press release, which announced that its three Asian elephants had taken a jaunt in Brackenridge Park and cooled off in the San Antonio River.
"We admit we fell for it for a few minutes, until President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo Tim Morrow reached out and clarified, saying the zoo has a history of April Fool’s jokes," KSAT's article now reads.
Hey, happens to the best of us sometimes.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, zoo, San Antonio Zoo, elephants, asian elephants, swimming, San Antonio River, Brackenridge Park, Tim Morrow, April Fools' Day, April Fools, prank, fooled, KSAT, The Hill, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.