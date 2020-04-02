Email
Thursday, April 2, 2020

San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea 'Vocab' Sanderson Announces Online National Poetry Month Celebrations

Posted By on Thu, Apr 2, 2020 at 2:17 PM

click image YOUTUBE / DEPARTMENT OF ARTS AND CULTURE, CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
  • YouTube / Department of Arts and Culture, City of San Antonio
Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson probably didn't expect to begin her term as San Antonio's new Poet Laureate in a video message, but she's certainly rolling with it.

As the city shelters in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, the multi-talented musician and spoken word poet released a video today inviting locals to participate in this year's National Poetry Month online.

In the video, she affirms her commitment to promoting the art of poetry in her new position, and invites the local community to watch URBAN-15's special livestreamed poetry event Mega Corazón, which will feature readings and spoken word performances by local luminaries including Sanderson, Octavio Quintanilla, John Phillip Santos and many more (10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, urban15.org/live-stream).

The city's Department of Arts and Culture has launched a National Poetry Month website that lists the month's online events as well as provides resources including a list of poetry books written by San Antonio authors.




“It’s no lie that the social distancing guidelines brought upon us by COVID-19 did cast a negative feeling on the beginning of my poet laureate term," Sanderson said in an emailed statement.

"But this challenge has also inspired me to not only fulfill my duty as poet laureate of promoting poetry, but it has allowed me to help people through the power of poetry during these difficult times."

