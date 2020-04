Texas' Sherwood Forest Faire Bringing the Renaissance Festival to Our Living Rooms via YouTube

Hear ye, hear ye!Anyone looking to get medieval while stuck in quarantine need look no further than Sherwood Forest Faire. After the pandemic forced the popular renaissance faire that takes place in McDade, Texas, each spring to close its grounds, organizers converted the fest into an online affair.The first episode of the Virtual Faire dropped on YouTube last Saturday, featuring three hours of live performances filmed at Sherwood earlier this year.The second episode will be made available this Saturday, with longsword duels, a jousting tournament and acts including the Dublin Harpers and the Hands of Fatima Belly Dancers. All episodes will be available for free on YouTube To support its performers, Sherwood is requesting donations from fans, who can submit the dollar amount of their choice via PayPal . Viewers can also purchase from swag tiers on Etix , with options ranging from a personal picnic with Lady Marian to a massive private feast in Sherwood's Great Hall that will let fans and performers celebrate together when this all blows over.

