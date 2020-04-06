Support Local Journalism. Donate to San Antonio Current.

Monday, April 6, 2020

Viral Meme Labels Tiger King Cast as San Antonio Neighborhoods

Posted By on Mon, Apr 6, 2020 at 3:23 PM

click image FACEBOOK / SHAWN BENÉT
  • Facebook / Shawn Benét
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness — the latest Netflix true crime docuseries to enter the cultural zeitgeist — has elicited intense reactions on social media, and even has a San Antonio connection.

Naturally, it didn't take long for a puro meme about the series to pop up, and the Alamo City is shook.

Over the weekend, local drag queen Shawn Benét posted a photo grid matching up Tiger King's cast with San Antonio area locales on Facebook. Soon enough, it racked up a couple thousand shares.

Though she was born at Lackland AFB, the meme pegs Carole Baskin as Alamo Heights, and would-be murderer Joe Exotic is labeled as the St. Mary's Strip.



Low-key fan favorite Saff? Valley Hi, natch.

Other burgs given the Tiger King treatment include The Dominion, Leon Valley, New Braunfels and Schertz.

Behind the times but curious about how accurate this meme is? Tiger King is available to stream on Netflix.

