Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Texas Cultural Trust Compiles Resources for Creatives and Small Businesses Hurt by Coronavirus

Posted By on Tue, Apr 7, 2020 at 2:30 PM

click image FACEBOOK / TEXAS CULTURAL TRUST
  • Facebook / Texas Cultural Trust
While we try to find stability and normalcy in our new home-based lives, it’s good to know organizations are working to aid some of the folks most affected by the pandemic.

Here in the Lone Star State, one of those organizations is the Texas Cultural Trust, which has compiled a list of resources for creatives and small business owners seeking opportunities and help.

The extensive list includes information on anything from grants for individuals to loans for small businesses. It also includes tips for employers during this time of crisis.

If that seems overwhelming, don't worry — the website is split up into categories, including arts education, music, business and organization support, medical resources and more. That allows users to more easily find the resources that best suit their needs.



