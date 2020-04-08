Support Local Journalism. Donate to San Antonio Current.

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

San Antonio Spurs Post Puro Coronavirus Lockdown House Meme

Posted By on Wed, Apr 8, 2020 at 1:55 PM

click image TWITTER / SPURS
  • Twitter / spurs
It's no surprise that meme-making has reached fever pitch while we all shelter in place.

As the Quarantine House meme gains traction on social media, forcing us to choose between groups of rappers, GrecoRoman mythological figures and dead authors, Los Spurs knew they needed to weigh in with one of their own, which they posted on social media channels Wednesday.

Eschewing the typical format, the beloved NBA team's Lockdown House meme doubles as a Sophie's choice for San Antonio foodies — each house includes three puro meals which must be chosen at the expense of all others on the list.

Want both margaritas and chicken on a stick? You're SOL, fam.




Anyone sweating over picking their Alamo City lockdown house can at least take solace in one thing: Hot Cheetos haven't been relegated to any single house's domain. Small blessings?

