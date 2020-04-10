Support Local Journalism. Donate to San Antonio Current.

Friday, April 10, 2020

The Classical Music Institute of San Antonio Announces Online Musical Education Show

Posted By on Fri, Apr 10, 2020 at 10:29 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / CLASSICAL MUSIC INSTITUTE
  • Facebook / Classical Music Institute
After a spate of event cancellations, the Classical Music Institute of San Antonio is launching a social media show called Composer Madness 2020 to stream on Facebook Live starting Saturday.

In a sporting appeal to young basketball fans, the show will mix elements of the canceled March Madness college hoops tournaments with classical music education, pairing 32 composers in brackets representing distinct eras in music history.

The show's launch comes as the organization was forced to cancel two upcoming concerts, its summer education program and Savor the Music banquet due to restrictions from COVID-19.

Saturday's hour-long debut installment will be available at noon. It will be hosted by Executive Director Donald Mason, Artistic Director Paul Montalvo and Program Annotator Eric Schneeman. Watch at the institute's Facebook page.



