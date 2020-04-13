Contemporary Art Month Announces 2020 CAMMIE Award Winners Online

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of CAM
-
Mari Hernandez, "CAM Perennial Topographies of Truth"
San Antonio's Contemporary Art Month wasn't quite what we expected this year, but it was still pretty dang cool.
As the coronavirus crisis first came to a head, wiping out most of Second Saturday's festivities, followed by a city-wide shelter-in-place order that spelled doom for the rest of the month's art openings, CAM quickly pivoted, launching a virtual tour initiative
both for viewers to enjoy the exhibitions as well as CAMMIE Award consideration.
To accommodate the big changes faced by artists and exhibiting spaces, the CAMMIE Awards deadline was extended
to early April, with this year's judging based on online submissions of images from each exhibition.
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of CAM
-
Anita Becerra, "Overripe"
“We faced unprecedented challenges, but the resilience within our arts community is strong, and can be seen in the ways in which people adapted quickly to see the CAMMIE Awards to fruition,” CAM Executive Director Roberta “Nina” Hassele said in a statement.
The 2020 CAMMIE Award winners were officially announced Friday. Although the announcement lacked the fanfare of the usual awards ceremony, make no mistake — these artists still brought it with their exhibitions, and it's a shame we couldn't experience them all in person — as they were intended to be seen.
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of CAM
-
Gabi Magaly, "Yo No Nací Para Aguantar A Nadie"
Without further ado, here are the 2020 CAMMIE Award winners:
Artpace:
Joe Harjo, "The Only Certain Way," Sala Diaz
Blue Star Contemporary:
Gabi Magaly, "Yo No Nací Para Aguantar A Nadie," Presa House Gallery
Luminaria Contemporary Cultural Center:
Gabi Magaly, "Yo No Nací Para Aguantar A Nadie," Presa House Gallery
McNay Art Museum:
John Guzman, "If It Doesn't Pick Up, Let's Split," Southwest School of Art Pop-up show at 134 Blue Star
Mini Art Museum:
"More than Words: Text-based Artworks II" at Ruiz-Healy featuring Richard Armendariz, Nate Cassie, Andres Ferrnandis , Cisco Jimenez, Katie Pell, Ethel Shipton, Gary Sweeney
Ruby City:
Mari Hernandez, "CAM Perennial Topographies of Truth," McNay Art Museum
San Antonio Museum of Art:
Joe Peña, "The Last Stop: Nightscape Series"
Southwest School of Art:
Jimmy James Canales, "CAM Perennial Topographies of Truth," McNay Art Museum
The Best of:
Anita Becerra, "Overripe," Mercury Project
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.