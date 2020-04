San Antonio Zoo Whooping Crane Laid a Very Special Easter Egg on Sunday

click image Twitter / SanAntonioZoo

The Easter bunny didn't visit the San Antonio Zoo this year, but the local institution still got a gift in its basket.Yesterday, the zoo announced that one of its whooping cranes — a species that almost went extinct — has laid an egg. A second egg is also expected soon."We are beyond excited to announce that our whooping crane pair have an egg at the all new 'Back From The Brink' habitat. We are expecting a second egg in the coming days/hours and our fingers are crossed that they are viable," the zoo tweeted Long involved in the conservation of the whooping crane, brought back from the brink of extinction by the Herculean efforts of scientists and conservationists, the zoo opened a new habitat for the cranes late last year.If the egg is any indication, the birds approve of their new living quarters. With luck, the pair will welcome a sweet new baby in about a month or so.With its doors closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the zoo currently relies on donations to continue to care for its animals. Anyone interested in donating can do so via its website