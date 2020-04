Matthew McConaughey Tweets DIY Facemask How-To in Role of Texas Outlaw Bobby Bandito

click image Twitter / McConaughey

Yesterday, Matthew McConaughey posted an important — erm, excuse me, let me check my notes.Ahem. Yesterday,posted an important announcement on Twitter Bandito, who possesses an uncanny resemblance to the Uvalde-born actor, took to the social media platform to share a DIY mask tutorial for all cowboys and cowgirls who lack face coverings. To follow it, all you need to do is raid the junk drawer for a bandana, a coffee filter and two rubber bands."It's time for us to band together and see who can make the most badass bandito bandana, so we can beat the corona v, Bobby B. style," Bandito said in a self-assured drawl.Bobby B.'s badass bandito bandanas may be a good stopgap measure for anyone having difficulty finding a mask, but for our money, they lack the panache of local boutique Niche's inexpensive cloth face coverings But given our state's frontier history, plenty are bound to prefer the rugged outlaw look. You do you, just so long as you're playing it safe.