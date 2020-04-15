Support Local Journalism. Donate to San Antonio Current.

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Public Theater of San Antonio to Host Virtual Reading of More Better Beautiful and Showtunes Livestream This Weekend

click to enlarge Show art for More Better Beautiful - COURTESY OF THE PUBLIC THEATER
  • Courtesy of the Public Theater
  • Show art for More Better Beautiful
Like many local arts organizations, the Public Theater of San Antonio has had to close its doors due to the pandemic, but also found a way to pipe performances into people's homes while we shelter in place.

This weekend, local theater-lovers can enjoy two nights of programming livestreamed by The Public as part of its new selection of "by PUBLIC demand" online offerings.

The Public commissioned More Better Beautiful from playwright Robert Caisley in 2018, and the offbeat comedy was set to have its stage debut this June — until public gatherings went decidedly out of style. However, the show has found a new life on Zoom, where patrons can watch a live reading of the play this Saturday. In the two-person production, protagonist Alice Pring attempts to solve the mystery of the identical twins she finds asleep in her apartment one morning. A Q&A session with the playwright will follow the performance. $10, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Zoom, thepublicsa.org.

Since noir-romance isn't for everyone, local actress Lauren Esquivel will be singing show tunes in The Public's Encore Lounge on Sunday as the first performer in a new weekly Virtual Studio series. Titled "Let's Go to the Movies," the set will feature some of Esquivel's favorite songs from films, performed with guitar accompaniment provided by her husband John Paul Esquivel. $5, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Zoom, thepublicsa.org.



