Episodes of Antiques Roadshow Filmed at McNay Art Museum Last Year Will Begin Airing Next Monday
Local Antiques Roadshow
fans are in for a treat starting next Monday.
Last spring
, PBS's venerable antiques-appraisal series filmed part of its 24th season in San Antonio at the McNay Art Museum. During the three-day event, more than 3,000 people showed up with family heirlooms and cherished possessions to seek free appraisals from the independent dealers and experts brought in by the show.
The result? Three episodes of Alamo City-centric goodness featuring amazing objects including a W. W. Denslow-inscribed copy of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz
, a Mercury Space Capsule wind tunnel model and a black opal ring. Fancy!
The episodes of Antiques Roadshow
filmed at the McNay will air on KLRN at 7 p.m. CST on April 20, April 27 and May 4.
