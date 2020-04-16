Support Local Journalism. Donate to San Antonio Current.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 16, 2020

Episodes of Antiques Roadshow Filmed at McNay Art Museum Last Year Will Begin Airing Next Monday

Posted By on Thu, Apr 16, 2020 at 11:27 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF MCNAY ART MUSEUM
  • Courtesy of McNay Art Museum
Local Antiques Roadshow fans are in for a treat starting next Monday.

Last spring, PBS's venerable antiques-appraisal series filmed part of its 24th season in San Antonio at the McNay Art Museum. During the three-day event, more than 3,000 people showed up with family heirlooms and cherished possessions to seek free appraisals from the independent dealers and experts brought in by the show.

The result? Three episodes of Alamo City-centric goodness featuring amazing objects including a W. W. Denslow-inscribed copy of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, a Mercury Space Capsule wind tunnel model and a black opal ring. Fancy!

The episodes of Antiques Roadshow filmed at the McNay will air on KLRN at 7 p.m. CST on April 20, April 27 and May 4.



Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Pearl Boutique Niche Is Selling Fashionable Masks to Help San Antonio Stay Safe During the Coronavirus Pandemic Read More

  2. Matthew McConaughey Tweets DIY Facemask How-To in Role of Texas Outlaw Bobby Bandito Read More

  3. San Antonio River Walk Association Invites Entries to Virtual Fiesta River Parade Read More

  4. Public Theater of San Antonio to Host Virtual Reading of More Better Beautiful and Showtunes Livestream This Weekend Read More

  5. 10 Ways to Celebrate Fiesta at Home Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 8, 2020

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation