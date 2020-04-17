Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 17, 2020

San Antonio's Alta Vista Neighborhood Unites with the Keep It Together Project

Posted By on Fri, Apr 17, 2020 at 2:13 PM

click to enlarge JEN KHOSHBIN
  • Jen Khoshbin
Life at home has offered many San Antonio citizens an opportunity to focus their attention back on their family, loved ones and community.

The community aspect can be a bit difficult under the stay-at-home order, though, with the requirement to stay 6-feet apart from one another whenever possible and now the newly announced face mask mandate. While many locals have found alternate ways to be active in our community, such as volunteering, car parades down the street or virtual group activities, the current situation can still leave us feeling distant and lonesome.

Enter Jen Khoshbin, Christina Wright and Sarah Gallagher, who have launched the Keep It Together Project, which promotes need for unity amid the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

click to enlarge JEN KHOSHBIN
  • Jen Khoshbin
This community-building sign initiative, which works together with the Alta Vista Neighborhood Association's Arts Committee, aims to create connection and solidarity across the entire Alta Vista neighborhood in a simple way: with yard signs. The simple signs feature messages of hope like "One Day at a Time/Una día a la vez," "You Are Not Alone," and "We Are All in This Together" in black text on a white background.



With over 70 households involved, it's easy for the message to reach anyone driving down the street, checking the mail or just looking out their window.

click to enlarge JEN KHOSHBIN
  • Jen Khoshbin
"We felt it was a small, but special way to lift the spirits of folks in our neighborhood," Khoshbin, Gallagher and Wright said in a joint statement.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

  |  

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. The $1,200 in Your Coronavirus Stimulus Check is Exactly How Much You Need to Build a Guillotine Read More

  2. Episodes of Antiques Roadshow Filmed at McNay Art Museum Last Year Will Begin Airing Next Monday Read More

  3. Pearl Boutique Niche Is Selling Fashionable Masks to Help San Antonio Stay Safe During the Coronavirus Pandemic Read More

  4. Matthew McConaughey Tweets DIY Facemask How-To in Role of Texas Outlaw Bobby Bandito Read More

  5. Stimulating Minds: Stay Curious at Home with Help from San Antonio’s Kid-Friendly Museums Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 8, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation