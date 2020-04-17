San Antonio's Alta Vista Neighborhood Unites with the Keep It Together Project

click to enlarge
Life at home has offered many San Antonio citizens an opportunity to focus their attention back on their family, loved ones and community.
The community aspect can be a bit difficult under the stay-at-home order, though, with the requirement to stay 6-feet apart from one another whenever possible and now the newly announced face mask mandate
. While many locals have found alternate ways to be active in our community, such as volunteering, car parades down the street or virtual group activities, the current situation can still leave us feeling distant and lonesome.
Enter Jen Khoshbin, Christina Wright and Sarah Gallagher, who have launched the Keep It Together Project, which promotes need for unity amid the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
click to enlarge
This community-building sign initiative, which works together with the Alta Vista Neighborhood Association's Arts Committee, aims to create connection and solidarity across the entire Alta Vista neighborhood in a simple way: with yard signs. The simple signs feature messages of hope like "One Day at a Time/Una día a la vez," "You Are Not Alone," and "We Are All in This Together" in black text on a white background.
With over 70 households involved, it's easy for the message to reach anyone driving down the street, checking the mail or just looking out their window.
click to enlarge
"We felt it was a small, but special way to lift the spirits of folks in our neighborhood," Khoshbin, Gallagher and Wright said in a joint statement.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.