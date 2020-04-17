San Antonio's Luminaria Cancels 2020 Contemporary Arts Festival

click to enlarge
The first casualty of the San Antonio's arts funding cuts
has been revealed: Luminaria's annual Contemporary Arts Festival.
This morning, the organization announced it's cancelling this year's event, originally scheduled for November 14 at Hemisfair.
"With the overwhelming health concerns and the projected insecurity of funds resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe this is the most responsible way to proceed during these unprecedented times," Luminaria said in a statement.
Although the event's 2020 iteration has been scrapped, the organization remains committed to supporting the arts in San Antonio, officials said.
"We understand how important this festival is to our community. How Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival is a beacon of light that sparks the imagination and unites us through the arts, which is why our organization will continue to develop innovative arts programming," the statement continued. "Luminaria remains committed to bringing you the creative events you love."
Additionally, Luminaria's current call for artists remains open, with a deadline of April 20. All who apply this year will be considered for the 2021 Contemporary Arts Festival.
