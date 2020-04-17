Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 17, 2020

San Antonio's Luminaria Cancels 2020 Contemporary Arts Festival

Posted By on Fri, Apr 17, 2020 at 11:03 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF LUMINARIA
  • Courtesy of Luminaria
The first casualty of the San Antonio's arts funding cuts has been revealed: Luminaria's annual Contemporary Arts Festival.

This morning, the organization announced it's cancelling this year's event, originally scheduled for November 14 at Hemisfair.

"With the overwhelming health concerns and the projected insecurity of funds resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe this is the most responsible way to proceed during these unprecedented times," Luminaria said in a statement.

Although the event's 2020 iteration has been scrapped, the organization remains committed to supporting the arts in San Antonio, officials said.



"We understand how important this festival is to our community. How Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival is a beacon of light that sparks the imagination and unites us through the arts, which is why our organization will continue to develop innovative arts programming," the statement continued.  "Luminaria remains committed to bringing you the creative events you love."

Additionally, Luminaria's current call for artists remains open, with a deadline of April 20. All who apply this year will be considered for the 2021 Contemporary Arts Festival. 

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. The $1,200 in Your Coronavirus Stimulus Check is Exactly How Much You Need to Build a Guillotine Read More

  2. Episodes of Antiques Roadshow Filmed at McNay Art Museum Last Year Will Begin Airing Next Monday Read More

  3. Pearl Boutique Niche Is Selling Fashionable Masks to Help San Antonio Stay Safe During the Coronavirus Pandemic Read More

  4. Matthew McConaughey Tweets DIY Facemask How-To in Role of Texas Outlaw Bobby Bandito Read More

  5. Public Theater of San Antonio to Host Virtual Reading of More Better Beautiful and Showtunes Livestream This Weekend Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 8, 2020

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation