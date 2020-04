Entertain the Kids with The Magik Theatre's Daily Facebook Videos and Upcoming E-cademy Classes

click image Facebook / The Magik Theatre

Pirate Pete discovers a treasure chest

Keeping the kids entertained these days can be as difficult as keeping them educated. The Magik Theatre is doing a little of both.Like most performing arts organizations in town, the Magik has canceled all in-person performances and programs through May 2020. To keep young audiences engaged in the meantime, the children's theater has committed to releasing free daily videos on Facebook. The Magik + You video series features virtual storytime, children's yoga, the adventures of Pirate Pete marooned on Home-Island, and livestreamed Magik Madlibs, where singers take kids' silly suggestions for new lyrics to their favorite tunes.While there's already a substantial backlog of this free content, at the beginning of May the Magik will launch paid E-cademy classes for especially restless extroverts aged 6 to 12. For $150, the four week course offers a mixture of class meetings, one-on-one coaching and other off-screen activities, culminating in a digital showcase.