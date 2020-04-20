Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, April 20, 2020

Entertain the Kids with The Magik Theatre's Daily Facebook Videos and Upcoming E-cademy Classes

Posted By on Mon, Apr 20, 2020 at 9:28 AM

click image Pirate Pete discovers a treasure chest - FACEBOOK / THE MAGIK THEATRE
  • Facebook / The Magik Theatre
  • Pirate Pete discovers a treasure chest
Keeping the kids entertained these days can be as difficult as keeping them educated. The Magik Theatre is doing a little of both.

Like most performing arts organizations in town, the Magik has canceled all in-person performances and programs through May 2020. To keep young audiences engaged in the meantime, the children's theater has committed to releasing free daily videos on Facebook. The Magik + You video series features virtual storytime, children's yoga, the adventures of Pirate Pete marooned on Home-Island, and livestreamed Magik Madlibs, where singers take kids' silly suggestions for new lyrics to their favorite tunes.

While there's already a substantial backlog of this free content, at the beginning of May the Magik will launch paid E-cademy classes for especially restless extroverts aged 6 to 12. For $150, the four week course offers a mixture of class meetings, one-on-one coaching and other off-screen activities, culminating in a digital showcase.

