San Antonio Activist Amalia Ortiz to be Featured Wednesday in Online Poetry Showcase
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Tue, Apr 21, 2020 at 1:47 PM
Local poet and activist Amalia Ortiz isn't letting a little quarantine slow her down.
Tomorrow, Ortiz will be featured in an online version of a Bay Area literary event series called "Lunada: New Moon Virtual Literary Lounge." The livestreamed event will "present an evening of truth-telling and testimonials on the dark side of the moon," according to organizers.
Ortiz will be joined by an all-star lineup of Latinx poets from around the country including Juli Delgado Lopera, Yosimar Reyes and Sandra Garcia Rivera in a showcase that will be available on Facebook Live
, Instagram Live
and YouTube
.
This isn't The Canción Cannibal Cabaret
author's first online event for National Poetry Month — she was also featured on URBAN-15's Mega Corazón livestream
on April 6, which is restreaming on YouTube
and URBAN-15's website
from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 8 p.m.-midnight each Monday, Wednesday and Friday for the rest of April.
8 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, Facebook / Instagram / YouTube, galeriadelaraza.org.
