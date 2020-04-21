Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

San Antonio Activist Amalia Ortiz to be Featured Wednesday in Online Poetry Showcase

Posted By on Tue, Apr 21, 2020 at 1:47 PM

click to enlarge Amalia Ortiz - KIP AUSTIN HINTON
  • Kip Austin Hinton
  • Amalia Ortiz
Local poet and activist Amalia Ortiz isn't letting a little quarantine slow her down.

Tomorrow, Ortiz will be featured in an online version of a Bay Area literary event series called "Lunada: New Moon Virtual Literary Lounge." The livestreamed event will "present an evening of truth-telling and testimonials on the dark side of the moon," according to organizers.

Ortiz will be joined by an all-star lineup of Latinx poets from around the country including Juli Delgado Lopera, Yosimar Reyes and Sandra Garcia Rivera in a showcase that will be available on Facebook Live, Instagram Live and YouTube.

This isn't The Canción Cannibal Cabaret author's first online event for National Poetry Month — she was also featured on URBAN-15's Mega Corazón livestream on April 6, which is restreaming on YouTube and URBAN-15's website from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 8 p.m.-midnight each Monday, Wednesday and Friday for the rest of April.



8 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, Facebook / Instagram / YouTube, galeriadelaraza.org.

