San Antonio Activist Amalia Ortiz to be Featured Wednesday in Online Poetry Showcase

click to enlarge Kip Austin Hinton

Amalia Ortiz

Local poet and activist Amalia Ortiz isn't letting a little quarantine slow her down.Tomorrow, Ortiz will be featured in an online version of a Bay Area literary event series called "Lunada: New Moon Virtual Literary Lounge." The livestreamed event will "present an evening of truth-telling and testimonials on the dark side of the moon," according to organizers.Ortiz will be joined by an all-star lineup of Latinx poets from around the country including Juli Delgado Lopera, Yosimar Reyes and Sandra Garcia Rivera in a showcase that will be available on Facebook Live Instagram Live and YouTube This isn'tauthor's first online event for National Poetry Month — she was also featured on URBAN-15's Mega Corazón livestream on April 6, which is restreaming on YouTube and URBAN-15's website from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 8 p.m.-midnight each Monday, Wednesday and Friday for the rest of April.