Tuesday, April 21, 2020

San Antonio's Blue Star Contemporary Offers Downloadable Coloring Book With a Familiar Southtown Setting

Posted By on Tue, Apr 21, 2020 at 8:59 AM

click to enlarge ALEX RUBIO/ BLUE STAR CONTEMPORARY COLORING BOOK
  • Alex Rubio/ Blue Star Contemporary Coloring Book
Strolling through art galleries is one of the many pleasures to be missed while doors have closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nonprofit art space Blue Star Contemporary recognized that the scenic value of its surrounding complex, Southtown's Blue Star Arts Complex, is also part of the appeal. So, the gallery is offering downloadable and printable BSC Coloring Book to craft away those Southtown withdrawals.

Alex Rubio, BSC's MOSAIC artist-in-residence, created color-ready pages of recognizable scenes from the grounds of the complex. The at-home art projects are meant to offer a creative and mindful method of connecting with a familiar setting.

Now, those used to regularly visiting the complex and its surroundings, can visually experience views of brick buildings, tall power lines and the Pioneer Flour Mill above.



BSC invites those who color the pages to share their work on social media by tagging @bluestarart and #bluestarcontemporary.

