Former Spur Dennis Rodman Says the Team Traded Him for 'Nobody' — or Will Perdue

Courtesy Photo / NBA

Dennis Rodman on the court with Lloyd Daniels during the 1993-94 season.

Dennis Rodman talking about the Spurs getting rid of him for "no body" which was Will Perdue. #nba #gospursgo #bullsnation pic.twitter.com/ihHYPPGIxU — JeffGSpursZone (@JeffGSpursZone) April 20, 2020



Oh, well. Some folks seem intent on keeping a career alive by throwing shade.

Trust NBA great Dennis Rodman to bring the controversy.In an interview with ESPN, "The Worm" said the San Antonio Spurs traded him to the Chicago Bulls in 1995 for "pretty much nobody."Well, not exactly nobody. That trade actually involved Will Perdue, who spent five seasons with the Spurs and helped the team win the 1999 championship."I’m coming in kind of hot because San Antonio just got rid of me for, pretty much for nobody — Will Perdue straight up, and I’m like 'What the hell is this all about?'" Rodman told ESPN during a remote interview. "So, they say, 'Dennis you’re going to Chicago.'"While Rodman went on to win championships with the Bulls during its Michael Jordan-Scottie Pippen dynasty, San Antonio fans don't exactly dismiss Perdue as a non-entity. The team pulled down its first championship with Perdue serving as David Robinson's backup.To be sure, Rodman has proven himself as one of the greatest rebounders in the game, but his history with the Spurs wasn't exactly great. His off-the-court antics proved a major distraction, and many never felt that he gelled with the team on the court either.