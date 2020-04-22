Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Former Spur Dennis Rodman Says the Team Traded Him for 'Nobody' — or Will Perdue

Posted By on Wed, Apr 22, 2020 at 10:42 AM

Dennis Rodman on the court with Lloyd Daniels during the 1993-94 season. - COURTESY PHOTO / NBA
  • Courtesy Photo / NBA
  • Dennis Rodman on the court with Lloyd Daniels during the 1993-94 season.
Trust NBA great Dennis Rodman to bring the controversy.

In an interview with ESPN, "The Worm" said the San Antonio Spurs traded him to the Chicago Bulls in 1995 for "pretty much nobody."

Well, not exactly nobody. That trade actually involved Will Perdue, who spent five seasons with the Spurs and helped the team win the 1999 championship.

"I’m coming in kind of hot because San Antonio just got rid of me for, pretty much for nobody — Will Perdue straight up, and I’m like 'What the hell is this all about?'" Rodman told ESPN during a remote interview. "So, they say, 'Dennis you’re going to Chicago.'"



While Rodman went on to win championships with the Bulls during its Michael Jordan-Scottie Pippen dynasty, San Antonio fans don't exactly dismiss Perdue as a non-entity. The team pulled down its first championship with Perdue serving as David Robinson's backup.

To be sure, Rodman has proven himself as one of the greatest rebounders in the game, but his history with the Spurs wasn't exactly great. His off-the-court antics proved a major distraction, and many never felt that he gelled with the team on the court either. 

Oh, well. Some folks seem intent on keeping a career alive by throwing shade.

