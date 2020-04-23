Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, April 23, 2020

San Antonio Humane Society Will Livestream Virtual Fiesta Pet Parade

Posted By on Thu, Apr 23, 2020 at 12:47 PM

click to enlarge Fiesta traditions like El Rey Fido continue via livestream technology. - FACEBOOK / SAN ANTONIO HUMANE SOCIETY
  • Facebook / San Antonio Humane Society
  • Fiesta traditions like El Rey Fido continue via livestream technology.
Fiesta events may be postponed, but you can’t stop the San Antonio Humane Society from bringing pets to the party.

In honor of the 17-year-old tradition of crowning El Rey Fido in an official Fiesta fundraising event, the SAHS will livestream a Fiesta-style parade featuring adoptable pets, flamboyant costumes and papier mâché details.

Animal lovers can tune into Facebook Live around 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 2 to watch shelter mutts strut their stuff in this celebration, normally part of a larger Fiesta program.

The El Rey Fido fundraising competition raises tens of thousands of dollars annually for SAHS, one of the city's largest dog and cat adoption organizations. Pet owners can sign their furry friends up to compete in the fundraiser for the chance to be crowned El Rey Fido at an official Fiesta event, in November.



To date, El Rey Fido 2020 fundraiser competitors have raised more than $11,000 for SAHS.

The complete El Rey Fido 2019 court poses outside the Gunter Hotel. - SAN ANTONIO HUMANE SOCIETY
  • San Antonio Humane Society
  • The complete El Rey Fido 2019 court poses outside the Gunter Hotel.

SAHA's temporary closure "will have a tremendous impact on our operating budget, and in turn, our ability to continue our mission,” Nancy F. May, the organization's president and CEO, said in a statement.

Like many other San Antonio non-profits, SAHA has created an emergency fund to compensate staff and provide care and supplies for shelter animals.
Interested in signing up for the El Rey Fido fundraiser? Rules, FAQs and sign up info are available online.

