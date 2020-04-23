San Antonio's Briscoe Western Art Museum Offers New Online to Bring the Frontier to Your Home

click to enlarge
San Antonio's Briscoe Western Art Museum has launched a new way to help us savor a little home on the range while we shelter at home.
The museum's Beyond the Briscoe
online weekly newsletter aims to offer a little something for everyone via exclusive interviews with Western artists, weekly Lego "Build the West" challenges, historic trivia, Lil Partners activities, behind the scenes gallery tours, Western-style recipes and more.
This week, the focus is one the Briscoe’s Women’s Gallery, featuring Georgia O’Keefe and Glenna Goodacre. The newsletter also includes hands-on activities with clay, friendship bracelets and Briscoe Zoom background downloads.
“The West is more than a location on a map. It’s history, heritage and a way of life that continues today," said Michael Duchemin, the museum's president and CEO. "And it’s something we all can admire and enjoy no matter where we are, so we’re going Beyond the Briscoe to share it with everyone.”
Annie Oakley coloring pages
In addition, newsletter features such as “The Cowboy Way” offer a look at daily living in the West, including recipes and tips for frontier-style living. Young buckaroos can enjoy “How the West Was Fun,” which includes story-time suggestions, coloring and crafts for the entire family. Anyone who wants to ride like the wind, and put on spurs gear — Western or basketball related — can head West and sign-up for the e-newsletter online
