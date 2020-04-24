Design Company DeuxSouth Selling Pandemic-Themed Stickers to Benefit San Antonio Food Bank

click image
Stickers are a permanent — well, semi-permanent — commitment during ordinary times, but a local company's new designs may leave a mark on San Antonio history.
Influenced by information posters from the 1918 Spanish Influenza pandemic, the duo behind San Antonio- and Waco-based DeuxSouth Creative is selling sticker packs to raise money for charities from each city: the San Antonio Food Bank
and Caritas of Waco
.
The two new packs include three stickers each, all featuring positive and informative pandemic-themed messages such as "Stay Home Save Lives" and "Help Don't Hoard." The packs are themed for each city, and sell for $15 apiece on DeuxSouth's website
. The company suggests displaying the stickers proudly, sharing with friends, or if you're feeling extra-naughty, tagging street signs.
“I love history, so it’s really inspired by the 1918 influenza posters and things that we’ve kind of lost touch with,” DeuxSouth art director Tanner Freeman told KSAT
.
"I just want a way where people can show their support or for our city," he continued. "Its culture, people and vibrancy."
To maintain transparency, DeuxSouth will post sales numbers weekly on the web, along with checks to the charities matching proceed numbers.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.