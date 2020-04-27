Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, April 27, 2020

San Antonio Fashion Designer Stacy Williams Donates Over 700 Face Masks to Frontline Workers

Posted By on Mon, Apr 27, 2020 at 4:40 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE AESTHETIK
  • Courtesy of the Aesthetik
San Antonio clothing designers have been killing it in the mask game, and another designer has joined the fray.

Due to the pandemic, the Aesthetik's Stacy Williams halted her Spring/Summer production to make double-layer cotton face masks to donate to healthcare and other workers on the front line of the crisis. Since she began production in March, she's donated over 700 masks to medical and essential workers both in and outside of San Antonio.

"I'm doing what little I can to help. Who knew sewing would be my superpower?" Williams said in a press release.

To raise funds for supplies to make more masks, Williams is selling masks for $10 apiece plus $5 shipping via the Aesthetik's Facebook page. The masks are available in patterns ranging from vibrant Market Square colors, Sailor Jerry, pop culture and even Sacred Heart designs.



click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE AESTHETIK
  • Courtesy of the Aesthetik
So far, Williams has donated masks to Gonzaba Medical Clinic, Four Seasons OBGYN, WellMed, Clarity Child Guidance Center and South Texas Cardiology Specialists. She was also able to provide masks to out of town businesses like Encompass Health in Lubbock and the medical team at Shell Robert Training Center in Louisiana.

Each mask is crafted by Williams in her home studio. She encourages medical and essential workers to reach out to her directly on the Aesthetik's social media pages to request masks for themselves and their staff.

