San Antonio's Hustler Hollywood Providing Curbside Sex Toys During Coronavirus Crisis

Hustler Hollywood is offering curbside sex toys and lingerie at several of its 35 boutiques.
People didn't stop knocking boots during quarantine. Actually, the numbers suggest
the exact opposite.
And that may be one reason why sex-shop chain Hustler Hollywood announced it's now offering curbside service for lingerie, sex toys and naughty novelties at its Northwest San Antonio boutique.
Also in play, of course, is Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's recent order clearing retailers to offer curbside service for customers during the pandemic.
The "upscale lifestyle boutique" is allowing shoppers to phone in orders for pickup from noon to 8 p.m. Five other locations of the Beverly Hills-based chain, including Nashville and St. Louis, already have such a policy in place.
"Sexual health and wellness is the area we excel in, and if we can provide customers with a safe way to obtain our products immediately while isolating during the COVID-19 virus, then we are happy to do so," said Philip Del Rio, vice president of retail for the 35-store Hustler chain, in a written statement. "We have had success in all the cities we are operating this alternative business model in, along with very happy customers."
It's a move that may make business sense. After weeks in quarantine, couples may be looking for ways to switch things up, and singles may want some new additions to keep all this "alone time" interesting.
We're just a little surprised Hustler didn't brand the service "drive-away dildos." Jeez. Somebody wake up those slouches in the marketing department.
