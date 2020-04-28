Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

San Antonio's Musical Bridges Presents Italian Comedic Musical Duo in Online Performance

Posted By on Tue, Apr 28, 2020 at 3:09 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF MUSICAL BRIDGES AROUND THE WORLD
  • Courtesy of Musical Bridges Around the World
Musical Bridges Around the World isn't going to let a little quarantine stop it from putting on the remainder of its planned season.

While the original plan to host Italy's Duo Baldo in concert at San Fernando Cathedral is a wash, the SA-based performing arts nonprofit figured out a way to stream a virtual performance recorded by the duo all the way from Florence and Pisa, Italy.


On Sunday, Musical Bridges will stream a performance by Duo Baldo's violinist Brad Repp and pianist-actor Aldo Gentileschi on Facebook, YouTube and its website. The concert will feature a distanced version of the pair's trademark virtuosic antics, which combine iconic pieces from the classical canon, pop music references and physical comedy in equal measure.

While an evening of classical music is always nice, we're looking forward to the liberal dose of levity Duo Baldo will provide.



Free, 7 p.m. Sunday, May 3, YouTube, Facebook and musicalbridges.org.

