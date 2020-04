San Antonio's Musical Bridges Presents Italian Comedic Musical Duo in Online Performance

click to enlarge Courtesy of Musical Bridges Around the World

Musical Bridges Around the World isn't going to let a little quarantine stop it from putting on the remainder of its planned season.While the original plan to host Italy's Duo Baldo in concert at San Fernando Cathedral is a wash, the SA-based performing arts nonprofit figured out a way to stream a virtual performance recorded by the duo all the way from Florence and Pisa, Italy.On Sunday, Musical Bridges will stream a performance by Duo Baldo's violinist Brad Repp and pianist-actor Aldo Gentileschi on Facebook YouTube and its website . The concert will feature a distanced version of the pair's trademark virtuosic antics, which combine iconic pieces from the classical canon, pop music references and physical comedy in equal measure.While an evening of classical music is always nice, we're looking forward to the liberal dose of levity Duo Baldo will provide.