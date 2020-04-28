Texas Author John Erickson Reading Hank The Cowdog From His Ranch Is What We Need Right Now

click image YouTube / Hank the Cowdog

There's a good chance your youngsters are hankering for wider pastures during the COVID-19 quarantine.If that's the case, they may enjoy watching John Erickson read from hisseries from his ranch in Roberts County at the tip of the Texas panhandle. The outdoor spread seems like a perfect setting to experience the story of canine hero Hank, the self-appointed Head of Ranch Security who investigates mysteries with his easy-going sidekick Drover.On April 13, the author posted a video of himself reading an excerpt from iconic Hank tale "The Boxer" to YouTube, narrating an episode in which Hank and Drover torment a very rude boxer dog named Bruno.Reading these stories aloud is nothing new for Erickson, who has frequently appeared at schools and libraries across the state. In the video, he says "our country is going through some hard times right now," adding that he thought now is as good a time as any to provide "good innocent laughter."The tale of innocent mischief is complemented by the scenery. Erickson tells the viewer to ignore his canine ranch-hands as they frolic in and out of frame, but how could we when they provide such a perfect accompaniment to the story?Here's hoping Erickson returns with moregoodness soon.