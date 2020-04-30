Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, April 30, 2020

New Episode of URBAN-15's San Antonio-Focused Hidden Histories Series Premieres Monday

Posted By on Thu, Apr 30, 2020 at 9:17 AM

With 300 years in existence, it's a safe San Antonio has plenty of fascinating history yet to be unearthed. One local arts organization has made of a mission of digging up and sharing those cultural valuables.

URBAN-15's Hidden Histories is a monthly online series featuring archived interviews, performances, films and discussions that focus on the community and its various forms of art. The nonprofit aims to discover and protect the veiled sites, people and stories that contribute to the Alamo City's inspiring culture.



May's episode, titled "Enduring Distance," highlights resiliency across both communities and personal connections — a relevant topic as people continue to shelter in place during the pandemic. Three of San Antonio figures make appearances in the episode: author and UFO theorist Whitley Strieber, former councilwoman Maria A. Berriozabal and journalist and author Chris Tomlinson.

The installment will also include a segment showcasing the upcoming Best of Josiah Media Festival, including commentary from fest manager Jonathan Anderson.

The episode will be available Monday evening through URBAN-15's website live stream. It will also be available on the organization's Youtube channel.

Free, 7 p.m. Monday, May 4, YouTube and urban15.org.

