San Antonio Elementary School Group Gathers 101 Musicians for Virtual Anniversary Concert

Grab the tissues, because some San Antonio young musicians found a way to persevere and inspire even while the coronavirus has shut down live events.Roan Forest Elementary's Sonido musical group gathered 101 current and past performers for an online cover of the late Bill Withers' “Lean on Me.” The virtual rendition was posted on Facebook in place of the group’s fifth anniversary concert, which was to take place on April 28.Over the course of its existence, Sonido has performed at Spurs games, for the cast of STOMP and for national audiences. Its online performance includes not just vocals but a range of orchestral and band instrumentation plus even some ukulele playing.The video ends with a moving dedication to Bill Withers and “to the world that is suffering through these trying times.” The video’s underlying message that music will never stop serves as a message of hope and inspiration for creative people no matter what their art form.