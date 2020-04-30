Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, April 30, 2020

Zen Out with Gorgeous Virtual Choral Performance by Trinity University's Chamber Singers

Posted By on Thu, Apr 30, 2020 at 10:58 AM

click image FACEBOOK / TRINITY UNIVERSITY
  • Facebook / Trinity University
Trinity University's Chamber Singers didn't get to perform their final concert this year, but that didn't stop them from making something beautiful.

Like many musicians — students and professionals alike — the choral ensemble at the San Antonio liberal arts school found a way collaborate virtually while sheltering in place.



On Monday, the university posted a video of the result on Facebook: a performance of Blake Henson's "My Flight in Heaven," a lush choral setting of a 17th century poem by Robert Herrick.

To make the video, Trinity's Director of Choral Activities Gary Seighman created a master track and video of himself conducting the song so singers could follow along with headphones while recording their respective parts. Students submitted tracks from their homes across the U.S.

"It's no replacement for live music, but many of us putting together these virtual choirs are trying to offer at least some sense of closure for our singers whose concert seasons have been cancelled," Seighman told the Current in an email.


Since it was posted, the video has garnered nearly 8,000 views. "The response has been humbling as I have received many public and private comments from parents of singers, faculty and staff, and alumni who sang in this same choir many decades ago."

"Music has an ability to soothe people in times of pain and uncertainty," Seighman continued.

"Very often, the most expressive aspects to choral singing are the harmonies created with one another," he added. "It's obviously something that's missing when one is singing his or her voice part individually in the safety of their home. As beautiful as we try to make the final product with these virtual choirs, it also gives us a greater appreciation when we have the opportunity sing in person with each other."

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

April 22, 2020

