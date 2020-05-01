Buy Local While Maintaining Social Distancing With San Antonio Small Business Bingo

click image Instagram / memen1

Big Lou's Pizza is participating in the Small Business Bingo game.

email a picture of their completed card to

along with receipts to prove

.

lack out all personal and financial information on the receipts before sending them in.





click to enlarge Courtesy of Westside Development Corporation

A Bingo card example

"This is a great opportunity for the community to come together in a fun way to support our local small businesses," Ramiro Gonzales, WDC's interim CEO said in a press release. "And c'mon, who doesn't love BINGO?!"



Gonzales also said the game allows nonprofits to partner and cross-promote homegrown businesses in their respective neighborhoods.



Five lucky players will win a $25 gift card from one of the participating businesses, which include restaurants such as Big Lou's Pizza, Ed's Smok-N-Q, Fat Tummy Empanadas, Panchitos and Ray's Drive Inn during the first round of play. Winners will be announced on Facebook.







