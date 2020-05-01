Buy Local While Maintaining Social Distancing With San Antonio Small Business Bingo
By Darian Mendez
May 1, 2020
Big Lou's Pizza is participating in the Small Business Bingo game.
Itching to get out of the house ... for a good cause?
A longtime Alamo City gaming staple has been reimagined by the Westside Development Corporation (WDC), Centro San Antonio and San Antonio Growth for the Eastside (SAGE) to help support locally owned small businesses, particularly those hit hard by the pandemic. The groups are calling the project San Antonio Small Business Bingo.
Bingo cards can be found on Facebook
, as well as info on the rules, schedule and prizes. Over the course of two week-long rounds, players can visit and purchase from local businesses on their bingo card — keeping social distancing in mind, of course — until they fill out five in a line in any direction.
Players email a picture of their completed card to bingo@smallbizbingosa.com along with receipts to prove
they're a winner.
Naturally, the organizers remind participants to black out all personal and financial information on the receipts before sending them in.
"This is a great opportunity for the community to come together in a fun way to support our local small businesses," Ramiro Gonzales, WDC's interim CEO said in a press release. "And c'mon, who doesn't love BINGO?!"
A Bingo card example
Gonzales also said the game allows nonprofits to partner and cross-promote homegrown businesses in their respective neighborhoods.
Five lucky players will win a $25 gift card from one of the participating businesses, which include restaurants such as Big Lou's Pizza, Ed's Smok-N-Q, Fat Tummy Empanadas, Panchitos and Ray's Drive Inn during the first round of play. Winners will be announced on Facebook.
Any local businesses interested in being included on a future Bingo card can contact the organizsers bingo@smallbizbingosa.com
.
The game begins Friday, May 1. May the odds be ever in your favor.
