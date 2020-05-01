Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 1, 2020

#StayPlanted Social Media Initiative Promotes Benefits of Indoor Gardening

Posted By on Fri, May 1, 2020 at 10:31 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF NATURA
  • Courtesy of Natura
Bored at home? Now's as good a time as any to cultivate a green thumb.

To emphasize CDC messaging for U.S. residents to continue to shelter in place, a coalition of greenhouse growers and interior plantscapers launched a social media initiative they're calling #StayPlanted.



They're encouraging people to place plants in their windows and share pictures on social media using the #StayPlanted hashtag, highlighting ways the leafy greens are beneficial to us.

"Most people love their indoor plants for how they look, but many don't realize the huge health benefits that come from access to plants and greenery," Mike Senneff, president of Green Plants for Green Buildings and CEO of Natura, said in a statement. Both companies specialize in installing plants in built environments.

By sharing pictures and personal stories of home foliage, #StayPlanted intends to bring people together and encourage individual well-being.

Studies have shown that close access to plants can improve mood and reduce the likelihood of stress-related depression. For those working at home, indoor plants has also been proven to have a calming influence, yielding a higher concentration while performing tasks.

Additionally, tending to the needs of a plant by watering, fertilizing and providing sunlight, might offer much needed companionship in a time of isolation for some people.

Want to bring some greenery into your home? Local nurseries including Tillage Plants and Evergreen Garden now support online ordering, curbside pickup and even delivery.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Alamo Colleges District Waives Summer Tuition and Some Outstanding Student Balances Read More

  2. San Antonio Zoo Unveils Drive Thru Zoo for a Moving Safari Experience Read More

  3. Zen Out with Gorgeous Virtual Choral Performance by Trinity University's Chamber Singers Read More

  4. New Episode of URBAN-15's San Antonio-Focused Hidden Histories Series Premieres Monday Read More

  5. Local Artist Ethel Shipton Combats Food Insecurity in San Antonio with 'For the Taking' Boxes Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 22, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation