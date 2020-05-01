StayPlanted Social Media Initiative Promotes Benefits of Indoor Gardening

click to enlarge
Bored at home? Now's as good a time as any to cultivate a green thumb.
To emphasize CDC messaging for U.S. residents to continue to shelter in place, a coalition of greenhouse growers and interior plantscapers launched a social media initiative they're calling #StayPlanted
.
They're encouraging people to place plants in their windows and share pictures on social media using the #StayPlanted hashtag, highlighting ways the leafy greens are beneficial to us.
"Most people love their indoor plants for how they look, but many don't realize the huge health benefits that come from access to plants and greenery," Mike Senneff, president of Green Plants for Green Buildings and CEO of Natura, said in a statement. Both companies specialize in installing plants in built environments.
By sharing pictures and personal stories of home foliage, #StayPlanted intends to bring people together and encourage individual well-being.
Studies have shown
that close access to plants can improve mood and reduce the likelihood of stress-related depression. For those working at home, indoor plants has also been proven to have a calming influence, yielding a higher concentration while performing tasks.
Additionally, tending to the needs of a plant by watering, fertilizing and providing sunlight, might offer much needed companionship in a time of isolation for some people.
Want to bring some greenery into your home? Local nurseries including Tillage Plants
and Evergreen Garden
now support online ordering, curbside pickup and even delivery.
