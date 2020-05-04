San Antonio Harley-Davidson Dealership Offering Free Maintenance to First Responders and Healthcare Workers

click image
For any healthcare workers and first responders who happen to be bikers, Caliente Harley-Davidson
wants to say "thank you."
To do so, they are offering free scheduled maintenance services to all – doctors, nurses, firefighters, police officers, EMS technicians and others – who are putting their health at risk every day during the pandemic.
"Our healthcare workers and first responders are fighting for our health and safety on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis," Fred Bosshardt, owner of Caliente Harley-Davidson, said in a statement.
"It is hard to imagine the challenges and stress they must face each day. As a small gesture of our appreciation, Caliente will cover the cost of their next scheduled maintenance, up to a $600 value, on their Harley-Davidson motorcycle. After all, riding a Harley is a great opportunity to decompress and relieve stress. It truly is the ultimate in social distancing."
The dealership's offer is good through May 30. Scheduled appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. To set up a free maintenance service, eligible customers can call (210) 681-2254 to learn more. Service Department hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
For additional details, visit Caliente Harley-Davidson's website
.
