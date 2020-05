San Antonio Harley-Davidson Dealership Offering Free Maintenance to First Responders and Healthcare Workers

click image Facebook / Caliente Harley-Davidson

For any healthcare workers and first responders who happen to be bikers, Caliente Harley-Davidson wants to say "thank you."To do so, they are offering free scheduled maintenance services to all – doctors, nurses, firefighters, police officers, EMS technicians and others – who are putting their health at risk every day during the pandemic."Our healthcare workers and first responders are fighting for our health and safety on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis," Fred Bosshardt, owner of Caliente Harley-Davidson, said in a statement."It is hard to imagine the challenges and stress they must face each day. As a small gesture of our appreciation, Caliente will cover the cost of their next scheduled maintenance, up to a $600 value, on their Harley-Davidson motorcycle. After all, riding a Harley is a great opportunity to decompress and relieve stress. It truly is the ultimate in social distancing."The dealership's offer is good through May 30. Scheduled appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. To set up a free maintenance service, eligible customers can call (210) 681-2254 to learn more. Service Department hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.For additional details, visit Caliente Harley-Davidson's website